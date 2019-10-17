UrduPoint.com
KP Governor Orders Repatriation Of 26 Additional Staff

Thu 17th October 2019 | 07:17 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Thursday ordered repatriation of 26 additional staff members of Governor Secretariat to parent departments in line with austerity vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

In a letter written to Establishment department, the Governor directed to repatriate all the additional staff including Deputy Secretary, Private Secretaries, Personnel Assistants, Section Officers, Superintendents, Assistants, Stenographers, Senior and Junior Clerks, drivers and Naib Qasid to their parent departments.

He said the repatriation would save Rs 25 million from the Governor House budget annually that would be utilized for public welfare projects.

He said from day one, he was implementing the austerity vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan in letter and spirit.

Shah Farman said he had been living in the house of his military secretary in Governor House to save millions of rupees, incurred under the head of its maintenance and renovation annually.

He further said that he used official helicopter only for 6 hours during one year and avoid unnecessary use.

