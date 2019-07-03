KP governor orders to ensure electricity supply to Bajur

(@imziishan)

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd July, 2019) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has directed Chief PESCO to immediately solve the electricity issue in tribal district of Bajur and ensure power supply from the Bajur Grid station to all areas of the district as per government subsidy.

He issued these directives after he was informed about the electrivcity crises in Bajur district by the Ex-Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Shaukatullah Khan who called on him here at Governor House on Wednesday.On this occasion, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman while ensuring him power supply in Bajaur district said that it is one of the incumbent government's priorities to solve the problem of power outage and present government has reduced load shedding in major areas of the province.