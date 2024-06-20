Open Menu

KP Governor Pays Surprise Visit To DIKhan Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 08:45 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital Dera Ismail Khan

Chairman MTI Malik Mushtaq Ahmed Dar, Hospital Director Dr. Farrukh Jameel, Medical Director Dr. Sibghatullah Marwat and other officials welcomed the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Pakistan People's Party Divisional President Sardar Qeizar Khan Miankhel, District President Malik Farhan Afzal Dhap, Nawabzada Azizullah Khan Alizai and other party officials were also present on the occasion.

Governor inspected various wards of hospital and also inquired after the health of patients and met with their relatives.

The patients at the hospital and their relatives had a pleasant surprise to see the governor among them. Patients and people of the area told the governor about the treatment facilities being provided at the hospital and apprised the Governor about their problems.

The Governor directed the hospital administration and officials concerned to immediately address their grievances.

Later, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visited the Topanwala bazar in the city and reached the shop of Malik Piyas Hussain Awan, a long-time worker of the Paki­stan People's Party. He met with the shopkeepers, traders and people from different walks of life.

The traders, shopkeepers and people from different walks of life appreciated the Governor for visiting and meeting with common people.

The citizens, businessmen and party workers expressed their happiness seeing the governor suddenly present in their midst and also informed the Governor about various problems and difficulties they are faced with, the Governor assured of his full cooperation to solve these problems on priority basis.

