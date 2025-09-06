KP Governor pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, in his message on Defence Day, said September 6 is remembered as a glorious and historic day in Pakistan’s national history.

He said the day commemorates the sacrifices of the valiant martyrs who laid down their lives in the 1965 war to defend the motherland.

“This day is not only a reflection of the unmatched courage and sacrifices of our armed forces but also a symbol of the unity, determination, and resilience of the entire nation,” the Governor said.

Governor Kundi paid rich tribute to all martyrs and ghazis who defended the country and noted the significant role played by the brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alongside their sons in uniform.

“Whether it was the 1965 war, responding to recent Indian aggression, the war against terrorism, or facing natural disasters, our people and security institutions have always set remarkable examples of sacrifice and bravery,” he said.

He highlighted the success of Operation Maraka-e-Haq, Bunyanum Marsoos against Indian aggression as a testament to the exceptional capabilities of Pakistan’s security forces.

The Governor stressed that Defence Day reminds everyone that safeguarding Pakistan is a collective responsibility, not just that of the armed forces.

He urged the nation to reaffirm its resolve to remain united against internal and external challenges and to continue striving for national security, development, and prosperity.