KP Governor Pays Tribute To Martyrs On Defence Day
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, in his message on Defence Day, said September 6 is remembered as a glorious and historic day in Pakistan’s national history.
He said the day commemorates the sacrifices of the valiant martyrs who laid down their lives in the 1965 war to defend the motherland.
“This day is not only a reflection of the unmatched courage and sacrifices of our armed forces but also a symbol of the unity, determination, and resilience of the entire nation,” the Governor said.
Governor Kundi paid rich tribute to all martyrs and ghazis who defended the country and noted the significant role played by the brave people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alongside their sons in uniform.
“Whether it was the 1965 war, responding to recent Indian aggression, the war against terrorism, or facing natural disasters, our people and security institutions have always set remarkable examples of sacrifice and bravery,” he said.
He highlighted the success of Operation Maraka-e-Haq, Bunyanum Marsoos against Indian aggression as a testament to the exceptional capabilities of Pakistan’s security forces.
The Governor stressed that Defence Day reminds everyone that safeguarding Pakistan is a collective responsibility, not just that of the armed forces.
He urged the nation to reaffirm its resolve to remain united against internal and external challenges and to continue striving for national security, development, and prosperity.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Rubina Khalid pays rich tributes to Pakistan armed forces on Defence Day41 seconds ago
-
KP Governor pays tribute to martyrs on Defence Day42 seconds ago
-
Prophet’s teachings offer guidance for humanity: Governor Kundi49 seconds ago
-
Nation observes 60th Defence & Martyrs’ Day with change of guard at at Allama Iqbal's mosseleum41 minutes ago
-
ICT Police marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi with devotion and prayers1 hour ago
-
PPP Chairman felicitates nation on joyous occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal3 hours ago
-
Defence Day reminds us of sacrifices made for our homeland: PS Speaker3 hours ago
-
Patriotic spirit of our forefathers still in our veins: Bilawal3 hours ago
-
Sharjeel pays tributes to martyrs on Defence day3 hours ago
-
60th Defence, Martyrs Day: CJCSC, Service Chiefs pay tribute to martyrs, their families12 hours ago
-
Comprehensive security plan devised for Milad processions and gatherings12 hours ago
-
Pakistan-China investment conference a “Roaring Success,” says Ambassador12 hours ago