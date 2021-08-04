KP Governor pays tribute to police martyrs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman Wednesday praised the sacrifices rendered by the police force during war against terror and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of martyred policemen.

In a statement, Shah Farman said the police force was valiant force that had utilized their skills within limited resources and played its participatory role for restoration of peace in the region.

He said the nation would remember the bravery delivered by police force.

KP Governor said "we are proud of the bravery shown by police force during war against terror and would never leave the families of martyrs alone".

He also expressed sympathies to bereaved family members and assured his efforts for their welfare.