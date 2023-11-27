Open Menu

KP Governor Performs Groundbreaking Of UoC’s New Campus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

KP Governor performs groundbreaking of UoC’s new campus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali Monday visited Chitral district where he performed groundbreaking of the new campus of the University of Chitral (UoC).

Upon arrival, the governor was welcomed by Vice Chancellor of UoC, Professor Dr Zahir Shah, deans, staff members and students.

The governor was informed that the new campus would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 1.70 billion in two years.

It was further informed that change in design of the new campus had been made on the directives of KP Governor.

Despite limited resources, the university has made historic services to people besides quality education to students at their doorsteps.

Besides establishment of smart class room, five thousands more books were added in the library of the university.

APP/fam/

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Chitral Ghulam Ali (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to b ..

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to be at the Forefront of Halal Se ..

34 minutes ago
 NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyo ..

NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case

47 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

59 minutes ago
 Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedaba ..

Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedabad

1 hour ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discus ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on expansion of tax net

1 hour ago
 Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

4 hours ago
PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan