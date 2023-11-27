KP Governor performs groundbreaking of UoC’s new campus

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali Monday visited Chitral district where he performed groundbreaking of the new campus of the University of Chitral (UoC).

Upon arrival, the governor was welcomed by Vice Chancellor of UoC, Professor Dr Zahir Shah, deans, staff members and students.

The governor was informed that the new campus would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 1.70 billion in two years.

It was further informed that change in design of the new campus had been made on the directives of KP Governor.

Despite limited resources, the university has made historic services to people besides quality education to students at their doorsteps.

Besides establishment of smart class room, five thousands more books were added in the library of the university.

APP/fam/