KP Governor Promises Full Support For Flood Affected Families

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 08:50 PM

KP Governor promises full support for flood affected families

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that the province is passing through a difficult time and collective efforts are needed to overcome the challenges.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering in Kaghan on the occasion of former provincial minister Syed Ahmad Shah’s joining the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). PPP’s provincial president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, general secretary Shazi Khan, and other leaders were also present.

The Governor said that the people who lost their lives in the devastating rains and floods would not be left alone, adding that he would personally visit their homes to extend support.

He assured that all possible assistance would be provided to the provincial government as required.

Kundi expressed gratitude to the governors of Sindh and Balochistan for assuring their support and paid tribute to the Pakistan Army, saying, “Our brave forces defeated India in just four days, and it will not take long to eliminate terrorists.”

During the ceremony, prayers were offered for those who lost their lives in the recent floods, and participants observed a one-minute silence in their memory.

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid also addressed the gathering.

