KP Governor Proposes 8-member Ulemas' Bodies Each In All Provinces, GB, AJK Over COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 07:45 PM

KP Governor proposes 8-member Ulemas' bodies each in all provinces, GB, AJK over COVID-19

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has proposed constitution of an eight-member committee of Ulemas each in all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on coronavirus situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has proposed constitution of an eight-member committee of Ulemas each in all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on coronavirus situation.

As proposed by the Governor, the committee would be mandated to remain in contact with government and local administrations with regard to maintaining discipline and social distancing during mandatory prayers at mosques especially Namaz-e-Taraweeh in holy month of Ramazan.

He stated this while attending a video link Ulema, Mashaikh conference along with 21-Ulema of the province, convened and chaired by President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday and also attended by KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, said a press release issued here.

The President Dr Arif Alvi and other participants of the moot welcomed and endorsed the proposal of KP Governor and termed it practical to overcome coronavirus pandemic in prevailing circumstances.

Speaking during the conference, Shah Farman said the government and Ulemas were on the same page with regard to counter measures to overcome and contain the coronavirus pandemic in the province.

He said the government kept the Ulemas onboard in all consultation process throughout the coronavirus pandemic due to which today all the Ulemas agree with the precautionary steps of the government and health practitioners.

At the end of the moot, Ulemas hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assured to cooperate with the Government and strictly implement the precautionary measures during the Holy month of Ramazan as mentioned in a unanimous declaration of the conference.

Beside Chief Secretary KP Dr Kazim Niaz, IGP Dr Sanaullah Abbasi, Maulana Yousaf Shah, Maulana Ismail, Qari Rohullah Madni, Nazar Hussain Mutahri and other Ulemas of all schools of thoughts and sects attend the video link conference.

