KP Governor reaffirms unflinching support to Kashmiris on Solidarity Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday said India from last so many decades has openly been disregarding International laws and UN resolutions and committing sheer human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a message on eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said the day was observed every year to express solidarity with resilient Kashmiris and their sacrifices for right to self-determination.

On this day, the people of Pakistan especially of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province solemnly reaffirm their unflinching and continued moral, diplomatic and political support to the dedicated struggle of Kashmiri people for freedom from illegal Indian occupation, he said .

He said India has imposed curfew in the held valley from last 18-months to subdue the Kashmiri people but has miserably failed in the nefarious designs as with every passing day the Kashmiris' struggle for right to self-determination was gaining momentum.

He added that Indian brutalities had failed to suppress freedom struggle of valiant Kashmiris.

The governor urged international community to play its important role to end human rights violations in IIOJK and support UN plebiscite resolution for lasting peace and prosperity in the region. He reiterated Pakistan's stands with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their freedom struggle against illegal occupation of India.

He said the present leadership of country would continue raising voice against Indian brutalities in IIOJK at all international forums in an effective manner till the logical conclusion of Kashmir dispute.

He paid tribute to tens of thousands of Kashmiri people who laid their lives for independence to free themselves from illegal Indian occupation.