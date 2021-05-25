KP Governor removes VC Swat University

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has removed and sent the Vice Chancellor, University of Swat on 90-day forced leave over financial irregularities, illegal recruitments, complaints of harassment and misuse of powers, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has removed and sent the Vice Chancellor, University of Swat on 90-day forced leave over financial irregularities, illegal recruitments, complaints of harassment and misuse of powers, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday.

The action against the Vice Chancellor, University of Swat, Professor Dr. Mohammad Jamal Khan was taken on recommendations of Provincial Inspection Team and Governor Inspection Team inquiries against him.

After the approval of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Higher education Department has issued a formal notification in this regard.