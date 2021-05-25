UrduPoint.com
KP Governor Removes VC, Women University Swabi

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:44 PM

KP Governor removes VC, Women University Swabi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has removed and sent the Vice Chancellor, Women University of Swabi on 90-day forced leave over irregularities, illegal recruitment, and misuse of powers, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has removed and sent the Vice Chancellor, Women University of Swabi on 90-day forced leave over irregularities, illegal recruitment, and misuse of powers, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday.

The action against the Vice Chancellor, Women University of Swabi, Professor Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmiwas taken on recommendations of Provincial Inspection Team and Governor Inspection Team inquiries against him.

After the approval of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Higher education Department has issued a formal notification in this regard.

