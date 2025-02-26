KP Governor, Romanian Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Relations
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 07:38 PM
Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Wednesday met with Romanian Ambassador, Dan Stoenescu, at Governor House here
The meeting focused on strengthening public relations between KP and Romania, while matters of mutual interest, and exploring further opportunities for bilateral cooperation were also discussed.
Both sides emphasized the need for trade delegation exchanges and investment opportunities.
Governor Kundi highlighted that KP is rich in natural resources and offers vast investment opportunities in sectors such as tourism and natural resource development.
He expressed a strong desire to foster closer ties between the people of KP and Romania.
Ambassador Stoenescu reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening diplomatic and public relations between the two sides and enhancing cooperation in various sectors.
