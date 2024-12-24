KP Governor, Russian Envoy discuss cooperation, regional challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Albert P Khorev, met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House Camp Office here on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties, addressing regional issues, and exploring economic opportunities. Governor Kundi highlighted ongoing development and climate change projects in KP.

He emphasized Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) commitment to dialogue and legislative progress, saying the party's opposition to politics rooted in agitation.

He proposed a Governors Conference to discuss national progress and stability.

Addressing law and order issues in Kurram Agency, the Governor expressed concerns over recent sectarian violence.

He assured that law enforcement agencies were working to restore peace, with inter-provincial coordination underway to assist relief efforts.

He also acknowledged the role of the Red Crescent in providing daily meals and support to 300 to 500 affected families. A jirga has been convened to encourage dialogue and promote peace in the region.

Governor Kundi told about All Parties Conference (APC) to address KP’s security challenges and discuss the province's untapped mineral resources.

The Russian Ambassador assured support for ongoing relief efforts in Kurram district. Ambassador Khorev praised the progress of the Pakistan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation.

The meeting concluded with Governor Kundi presenting a shield to the Ambassador as a goodwill gesture. The discussions reinforced a shared commitment to regional development and stronger ties between Russia and Pakistan.

APP/ash/