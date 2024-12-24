KP Governor, Russian Envoy Discuss Cooperation, Regional Challenges
Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Albert P Khorev, met Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House Camp Office here on Tuesday.
The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral ties, addressing regional issues, and exploring economic opportunities. Governor Kundi highlighted ongoing development and climate change projects in KP.
He emphasized Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) commitment to dialogue and legislative progress, saying the party's opposition to politics rooted in agitation.
He proposed a Governors Conference to discuss national progress and stability.
Addressing law and order issues in Kurram Agency, the Governor expressed concerns over recent sectarian violence.
He assured that law enforcement agencies were working to restore peace, with inter-provincial coordination underway to assist relief efforts.
He also acknowledged the role of the Red Crescent in providing daily meals and support to 300 to 500 affected families. A jirga has been convened to encourage dialogue and promote peace in the region.
Governor Kundi told about All Parties Conference (APC) to address KP’s security challenges and discuss the province's untapped mineral resources.
The Russian Ambassador assured support for ongoing relief efforts in Kurram district. Ambassador Khorev praised the progress of the Pakistan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation.
The meeting concluded with Governor Kundi presenting a shield to the Ambassador as a goodwill gesture. The discussions reinforced a shared commitment to regional development and stronger ties between Russia and Pakistan.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local markets
Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards positive trajectory, claims Moh ..
‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawal asks youth to resist before ..
MBRU partners with American Dental Association Forsyth Institute
Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 visitors
European arms exports hit record high in 2023
No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sa ..
RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh
SEC reviews proposals for job seekers’ training programme in Sharjah
Emirates Drug Establishment reviews key achievements, future plans
Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Constitution guarantees fundamental rights of all citizens: President5 minutes ago
-
KP Governor, Russian Envoy discuss cooperation, regional challenges5 minutes ago
-
Adhering to Quaid’s principles key to prosperity: NA Speaker15 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers sentenced to 9 years imprisonment in Taxila15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards positive trajectory, claims Mohsin Naqvi22 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker commends Christian community's role in national development25 minutes ago
-
PM expresses deep grief, condolence over loss of lives in Turkiye mishap25 minutes ago
-
Seven held for pilfering electricity25 minutes ago
-
Cultural organizations gear up to mark Quaid Day with series of activities25 minutes ago
-
Delegation visits Women University Swabi to review progress on establishment project25 minutes ago
-
Unity stressed to face challenges25 minutes ago
-
‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawal asks youth to resist before govt29 minutes ago