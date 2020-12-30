UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Governor, Saifullah Khan Niazi Call On PM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 05:18 PM

KP Governor, Saifullah Khan Niazi call on PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Saifullah Khan Niazai, a senior member of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI), called on Prime Minister here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Saifullah Khan Niazai, a senior member of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI), called on Prime Minister here on Wednesday.

Current political situation in the country and the future course of action were discussed during the meeting.

Governor KP apprised the Prime Minister of the development of Tribal Districts and the opportunities being provided to the youth of those areas for playing effective role in the country's development and progress.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Progress

Recent Stories

Pacer Shaheen Afridi will remain under observation ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo successfully transports Brazilia ..

6 minutes ago

Emirates anticipates peak travel period at start o ..

6 minutes ago

District admin Swat holds Kuli Katchehri in Sher P ..

25 seconds ago

VC expresses grief over Kamran Azizullah Abro demi ..

31 seconds ago

Dry weather forecast for next 24 hours

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.