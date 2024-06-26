Open Menu

KP Governor Seeks Philanthropists’ Proactive Role For Orphans’ Assistance

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 05:01 PM

KP Governor seeks philanthropists’ proactive role for orphans’ assistance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here Wednesday sought the proactive role of philanthropists for assistance of orphans’ children and widows to help minimize their financial difficulties.

Addressing a delegation of Alaslah centre Mardan led by Inayatur Rehman here, the Governor said that helping the needy and poor segment of the society especially widows and orphan children give inner peace and satisfaction to the charity giver.

To address the problems of the underprivileged and poor segment of the society, the Governor said that Benazir Income Support Program has been launched with a prime objective to alleviate poverty and enable the poor segment to stand on own feet.

The present elected government has increased the budget of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) up to Rs 400 billion as compared to the last year's allocation of Rs.

360 billion, in order to mitigate the sufferings of the poor segments of society. Over 9.3 million beneficiaries are getting assistance from BISP.

The Governor said a huge amount was being spent on provision of stipends to talented children of BISP beneficiaries of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged tribal districts.

While appreciating the services of charity organizations and philanthropists for assistance of orphans, widows and needy ones, the Governor observed that still a lot of efforts are required to stand these elements on their own feet and make them productive.

On this occasion, the team of Alaslah centre Mardan appraised the Governor about its services and performance and invited Governor Faisal Karim Kundi to visit the centre.

