KP Governor Slams CM Over Governance, Corruption Allegations

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2025 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, questioning whether Gandapur would prioritize passing the controversial Mines and Minerals Bill or focus on safeguarding his position.

Speaking to the media here, Governor Kundi accused the provincial administration of widespread corruption, saying that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led KP government has become a hub of internal conflicts and mismanagement.

Kundi alleged that Ali Amin Gandapur is merely following orders from Islamabad "like an obedient child." He remarked, "Let's see whether he chooses to pass the Mines and Minerals Bill or save his job."

The Governor further claimed that all provincial institutions and ministers are involved in corruption, while accountability bodies like the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) remain silent.

"Even before assuming the Governorship, I repeatedly said that corruption is rampant across the province.

Jobs are being sold, and public resources are being plundered," he added.

Accusing the PTI of misusing provincial tax revenues for political rallies, Kundi said, "Even PTI ministers are now pointing fingers at each other. Their own finance minister has admitted that all development funds were spent on public gatherings."

He questioned why the provincial government is avoiding discussions on the Mines and Minerals Bill, suggesting that instead of wasting money on luxury, the chief minister should engage with other political parties on the bill.

Kundi also criticized the PTI-led government's alleged failure to maintain law and order in the province.

"Security is deteriorating in KP. The chief minister himself has said that former cabinet members were corrupt, yet institutions like NAB and FIA have remained inactive despite these serious allegations," he said.

APP/ash/

