KP Governor Spends Eid With People In Dera

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2025 | 04:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi met and celebrated the third day of Eidul Fitr with people who had come to his residence to greet him on the auspicious occasion here on Wednesday.

Member of Provincial Assembly, Ahmed Karim Kundi, was also present on the occasion where the governor mingled with a large number of political and social representatives, government officials, and the local public who had thronged the premises for Eid greetings. The governor served sweets to the guests.

"As every year, I remain present among the local public on all three days of Eid-ul-Fitr." He further said, "I am grateful for the love shown by all the esteemed guests who visited on all three days of Eid," the governor observed.

The public also appreciated the governor’s warmth and hospitality.

