KP Governor stresses need for guaranteeing good governance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali has stressed the need for guaranteeing good governance across the province including in the newly merged districts of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area.

He was talking to various delegations, which called on him under the leadership of the Caretaker Ministers Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser, Shahid Khattak, Bakht Nawaz and Advisor to Chief Minister, Rahmat Salam Khattak here in Governor's House on Wednesday.

These delegations congratulated the Governor on Eid-ul-Fitr and also briefed him regarding problems in their respective areas.

In the meanwhile, representative delegations led by the Chairman Tehsil Mir Ali, North Waziristan, Ahmad Saeed and Senator Abdul Rasheed and Chairman Kaghan Development Authority, Dr Aimal Zaman also separately called on the Governor and briefed him regarding the problems faced by the people of their area.

The Governor issued directives for the immediate resolution of the problems.

Members of the delegation thanked the Governor for taking an interest in the resolution of the problems faced by the people.

Talking to the Chairman of Kaghan Development Authority, the Governor said that concerned authorities should not only take revolutionary steps for the promotion of tourism rather also ensure the facilitation of tourists and in case of any hurdle bring them to the notice of the provincial government, so tourism could be promoted in real sense.

Later, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali also visited Patwar Bala, a suburban locality of the city and expressed condolence over the demise of Janas Khan with his heirs. Ghulam Farooq Khan and Abdul Salam also accompanied the Governor.