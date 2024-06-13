KP Governor Stresses Need For Market-relevant Skills For Youth
Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, emphasized the importance of equipping young people with skills that meet market demands to address the region's economic challenges.
He highlighted that a trained workforce is essential for solving economic issues, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and that self-employment is a viable solution for reducing unemployment.
He expressed these views during a meeting with Irfan Aman Yusufzai, Director General of NewTech Regional Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at the Governor's House Peshawar.
He praised NewTech's efforts, especially in women's empowerment, and was briefed on the institution's training courses and overall performance.
Director General Yusufzai explained that under the Prime Minister's Skills Development Program, NewTech has partnered with IT, Construction, and Agriculture-based departments, 29 government and private universities, and nearly 700 institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Various proposals for training programs for young men and women across the province were also discussed.
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
More Stories From Pakistan
-
18 addicts trained as electricians, tailors, drivers at Drug Rehab Centre8 minutes ago
-
NPC to arrange programme for condolence of journalists' families who lost their loved ones8 minutes ago
-
Tax on retailers from July 2024: Aurangzeb8 minutes ago
-
Security tightened in AJK ahead of Eid -ul-Azha8 minutes ago
-
Bandit injures in shootout8 minutes ago
-
UAJK hosts 'Mehfil- e- Mashahira" in collaboration with KCA8 minutes ago
-
PPF organises seminar to ensure establishment of commission for protection of journalists8 minutes ago
-
KP Health Deptt issues advisory against measles, Nigellaria18 minutes ago
-
Emergency action against ice drug launched in Bannu division18 minutes ago
-
Hazara division employees laud Federal Budget increase in salaries18 minutes ago
-
President directs Insurance Ombudsman to ensure prompt relief to aggrieved policyholders18 minutes ago
-
Five killed as car-rickshaw collided in Faisalabad18 minutes ago