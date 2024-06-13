KP Governor stresses need for market-relevant skills for youth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, emphasized the importance of equipping young people with skills that meet market demands to address the region's economic challenges.

He highlighted that a trained workforce is essential for solving economic issues, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and that self-employment is a viable solution for reducing unemployment.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Irfan Aman Yusufzai, Director General of NewTech Regional Office Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at the Governor's House Peshawar.

He praised NewTech's efforts, especially in women's empowerment, and was briefed on the institution's training courses and overall performance.

Director General Yusufzai explained that under the Prime Minister's Skills Development Program, NewTech has partnered with IT, Construction, and Agriculture-based departments, 29 government and private universities, and nearly 700 institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Various proposals for training programs for young men and women across the province were also discussed.