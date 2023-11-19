Open Menu

KP Governor Stresses On Youth To Promote Culture, Tradition

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2023 | 09:30 PM

KP Governor stresses on youth to promote culture, tradition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday urged the youth to value and promote their culture and tradition.

He was addressing the Culture Day event here at Edwards College.

The Governor visited various stalls decorated with provincial and national cultural and traditional items by the students of Edwards College.

Traditional dance, horse riding and kabaddi games were also presented on the culture day.

The Governor congratulated the Edwards College principal, management and students on the grand celebration of Culture Day.

Earlier, the Governor was received by Bishop Humphrey Sarfraz Peter, Principal Professor Shujaat Ali Khan and others on his arrival at the Edwards College Culture Day function.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Kabaddi Bishop Ghulam Ali Sunday Event

Recent Stories

Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating ..

Australia lift ICC World Cup trophy after beating India by six wickets

18 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Austr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who ..

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2023

13 hours ago
 The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Avai ..

The Technological Marvel, vivo V29e 5G is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan U19 Head Coach

1 day ago
Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welf ..

Bilawal vows to transform politics for public welfare

1 day ago
 FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

FBR empowered to block mobile SIMs of non-filers

1 day ago
 Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to cel ..

Suzuki launches My Suzuki My Story season 4 to celebrate your cherishable Suzuki ..

1 day ago
 Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pa ..

Younis Khan likely to get key coaching role for Pakistan’s junior cricket team ..

1 day ago
 Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deat ..

Armeena Khan bursts into tears over premature deaths in Gaza

1 day ago
 NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashian ..

NAB court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, others in Ashiana Housing Scheme case

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan