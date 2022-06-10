UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Summons PA Budget Session

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 08:06 PM

KP Governor summons PA budget session

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor while exercising his powers under Article 9 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has summoned session of the provincial assembly on June 13 (Monday) at 3:00 PM in the Provincial Assembly building, Khyber Road, Peshawar, said a notification issued here by KP Assembly Secretariat on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor while exercising his powers under Article 9 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, has summoned session of the provincial assembly on June 13 (Monday) at 3:00 PM in the Provincial Assembly building, Khyber Road, Peshawar, said a notification issued here by KP Assembly Secretariat on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Assembly Secretariat has issued a notification regarding the provincial budget, which says that the KP Government will present its annual budget for financial year 2022-23 in the Provincial Assembly on June 13 (Monday) at 3:00 PM.

