KP Governor Takes Notice Of Audio Tape About Admission In Medical College

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 12:49 PM

KP governor takes notice of audio tape about admission in medical college

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has taken notice of a viral audio tape about admission in the Muhammad College of Medicine, formally known as Alrazi Medical College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has taken notice of a viral audio tape about admission in the Muhammad College of Medicine, formally known as Alrazi Medical College.

The alleged audio tape contains a discussion in which a student was asked to provide Rs4.

5 million donations to get him admission in the college.

The governor directed vice chancellor the Khyber Medical University (KMU) to conduct a probe into the alleged audio and submit a report within five days.

More Stories From Pakistan

