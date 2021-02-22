KP Governor Takes Notice Of Audio Tape About Admission In Medical College
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 12:49 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has taken notice of a viral audio tape about admission in the Muhammad College of Medicine, formally known as Alrazi Medical College.
The alleged audio tape contains a discussion in which a student was asked to provide Rs4.
5 million donations to get him admission in the college.
The governor directed vice chancellor the Khyber Medical University (KMU) to conduct a probe into the alleged audio and submit a report within five days.