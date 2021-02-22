KP governor takes notice of audio tape about admission in medical college

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has taken notice of a viral audio tape about admission in the Muhammad College of Medicine, formally known as Alrazi Medical College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has taken notice of a viral audio tape about admission in the Muhammad College of Medicine, formally known as Alrazi Medical College.

The alleged audio tape contains a discussion in which a student was asked to provide Rs4.

5 million donations to get him admission in the college.

The governor directed vice chancellor the Khyber Medical University (KMU) to conduct a probe into the alleged audio and submit a report within five days.