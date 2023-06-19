KP Governor takes notice of excessive load shedding of gas, electricity in Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Monday summoned the meeting of Wapda and Suigas authorities at Governor House Peshawar after people complaints about excessive load shedding of these services and issued a letter to their high-ups to attend it on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Monday summoned the meeting of Wapda and Suigas authorities at Governor House Peshawar after people complaints about excessive load shedding of these services and issued a letter to their high-ups to attend it on Tuesday.

The governor directed the Chief Executive of PESCO and the General Manager of SNGPL to come to Governor's House along with concerned staff on Tuesday.

He said people's complaints were being received over several hours of load shedding and the unavailability of gas in Peshawar City and its adjoining areas was a matter of great concern.

Matters related to demand and consumption of electricity and gas besides periods of load shedding and consumer problems would come under discussion during the meeting.

The governor reiterated that he would make efforts to provide relief to masses during hot weather from load shedding.