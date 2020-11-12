KP governor takes notice of harassment cases in Islamia College University

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has taken notice of alleged harassment cases in Islamia College University following protests and ordered the governor inspection team to conduct inquiry into the matter and submit a report within three days

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has taken notice of alleged harassment cases in Islamia College University following protests and ordered the governor inspection team to conduct inquiry into the matter and submit a report within three days.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the governor said that harassment cases in education institutions would not be tolerated at any cost and the people involved in such cases would be brought to justice.

He said that girl students would be provided full protection against harassment and added that no compromise would be made on dignity and honor of females.