KP Governor takes notice of irregularities in recruitments for Buner varsity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali while taking notice of the public complaints regarding irregularities and violation of merit in recruitments for the University of Buner has directed the Governor Inspection Team for conducting a formal investigation into the matter.

According to a special dispatch issued here by the Governor's Secretariat here on Friday, the Inspection Team has been directed to furnish a transparent investigative report regarding the violation of merit in recruitment in the University of Buner to the Governor as soon as possible.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has said that the violation of merit in recruitment by the universities is unacceptable in any circumstances.

He ruled out any compromise on unlawful recruitments, particularly of teaching staff in all public sector universities including the University of Buner.

The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of all public sector universities of the province, said that 100% merit should be observed in the recruitment of teaching staff of the varsities as parents enrol their children in the universities for imparting them quality higher education and also pay a fee for it.

He said that hiring the teaching staff to meet required academic qualifications and be equipped with modern technology will benefit the students.