UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Takes Notice Of Irregularities In Recruitments For Buner Varsity

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 09:46 PM

KP Governor takes notice of irregularities in recruitments for Buner varsity

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali while taking notice of the public complaints regarding irregularities and violation of merit in recruitments for the University of Buner has directed the Governor Inspection Team for conducting a formal investigation into the matter

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali while taking notice of the public complaints regarding irregularities and violation of merit in recruitments for the University of Buner has directed the Governor Inspection Team for conducting a formal investigation into the matter.

According to a special dispatch issued here by the Governor's Secretariat here on Friday, the Inspection Team has been directed to furnish a transparent investigative report regarding the violation of merit in recruitment in the University of Buner to the Governor as soon as possible.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali has said that the violation of merit in recruitment by the universities is unacceptable in any circumstances.

He ruled out any compromise on unlawful recruitments, particularly of teaching staff in all public sector universities including the University of Buner.

The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of all public sector universities of the province, said that 100% merit should be observed in the recruitment of teaching staff of the varsities as parents enrol their children in the universities for imparting them quality higher education and also pay a fee for it.

He said that hiring the teaching staff to meet required academic qualifications and be equipped with modern technology will benefit the students.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Governor Education Buner Ghulam Ali All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

ADEK launches &#039;National Identity Mark&#039; i ..

ADEK launches &#039;National Identity Mark&#039; in emirate’s private schools

3 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf conve ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf conveys condolences to grieving fam ..

48 seconds ago
 Supreme Court issues notice to PBC on SCBAP petiti ..

Supreme Court issues notice to PBC on SCBAP petition

50 seconds ago
 Accession of King Charles dawn of new era for Comm ..

Accession of King Charles dawn of new era for Commonwealth countries: Prime Mini ..

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts w ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with King Charles III, British ..

7 minutes ago
 Yuan Trading With Next Day Settlement Reaches Reco ..

Yuan Trading With Next Day Settlement Reaches Record 169.1 Billion Rubles on Fri ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.