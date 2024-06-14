KP governor thanks PM for allocating Rs 19 bln for Chashma Lift Canal

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for allocating Rs 19 billion the Federal Budget for completion of the Chashma Lift Canal project that would help boost the wheat crop yield in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for allocating Rs 19 billion the Federal Budget for completion of the Chashma Lift Canal project that would help boost the wheat crop yield in the province.

Talking to the media outside the Parliament House, Governor Kundi said after the project's completion the province would be able to chip in the country's wheat export along with meeting its local needs.

The Chashma Lift Canal would be inaugurated during the current year, he added.

The governor regretted that the promises made to federally and provincially administered tribal areas (FATA & PATA respectively) had not been fulfilled whereas the issues pertaining to the new taxes for the newly merged districts needed to be resolved.

"Everyone knows about the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the KP chief minister must call an emergency meeting of the apex committee," Kundi said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was bragging about its education reforms whereas 26 universities in the province did not have a vice chancellor, he added.

The governor underlined that efforts were being made to solve the problems of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and give them rights, whereas a task force was being formed, and education experts would be appointed to mull over reforms to improve the education system.

He added that development work would start on the Chakdara-Dir-Chitral Motorway project soon.