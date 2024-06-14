Open Menu

KP Governor Thanks PM For Allocating Rs 19 Bln For Chashma Lift Canal

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 10:16 PM

KP governor thanks PM for allocating Rs 19 bln for Chashma Lift Canal

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for allocating Rs 19 billion the Federal Budget for completion of the Chashma Lift Canal project that would help boost the wheat crop yield in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for allocating Rs 19 billion the Federal Budget for completion of the Chashma Lift Canal project that would help boost the wheat crop yield in the province.

Talking to the media outside the Parliament House, Governor Kundi said after the project's completion the province would be able to chip in the country's wheat export along with meeting its local needs.

The Chashma Lift Canal would be inaugurated during the current year, he added.

The governor regretted that the promises made to federally and provincially administered tribal areas (FATA & PATA respectively) had not been fulfilled whereas the issues pertaining to the new taxes for the newly merged districts needed to be resolved.

"Everyone knows about the security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the KP chief minister must call an emergency meeting of the apex committee," Kundi said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was bragging about its education reforms whereas 26 universities in the province did not have a vice chancellor, he added.

The governor underlined that efforts were being made to solve the problems of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and give them rights, whereas a task force was being formed, and education experts would be appointed to mull over reforms to improve the education system.

He added that development work would start on the Chakdara-Dir-Chitral Motorway project soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor FATA Education Motorway Parliament Budget Faisal Karim Kundi Media Government Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

Deceased Sichuan Normal University teachers confer ..

Deceased Sichuan Normal University teachers conferred Tamgha-e-Pakistan Award

15 minutes ago
 Kamber police arrest two drug dealers

Kamber police arrest two drug dealers

15 minutes ago
 Governor visits Sundus Foundation, donates blood f ..

Governor visits Sundus Foundation, donates blood for thalassemia patients

15 minutes ago
 Azra Pechuho, Malkani appointed as Pro Chancellors ..

Azra Pechuho, Malkani appointed as Pro Chancellors of public sector universities

15 minutes ago
 Sindh estimates Rs1900 bln federal transfer in FY2 ..

Sindh estimates Rs1900 bln federal transfer in FY2024-25

15 minutes ago
 Sindh allocates Rs 10b for clean drinking water pr ..

Sindh allocates Rs 10b for clean drinking water project

15 minutes ago
Cleaning of nullahs to be completed before monsoon ..

Cleaning of nullahs to be completed before monsoon season: Mayor Karachi

37 minutes ago
 Sindh allocates Rs 3.66 bln for People’s Bus Ser ..

Sindh allocates Rs 3.66 bln for People’s Bus Service in budget for FY 2024-25

37 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years imprisonment

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years imprisonment

37 minutes ago
 RDA observes anti-dengue day to raise awareness ag ..

RDA observes anti-dengue day to raise awareness against disease

40 minutes ago
 PRCS celebrates World Blood Donor Day to raise awa ..

PRCS celebrates World Blood Donor Day to raise awareness about regular blood don ..

40 minutes ago
 Sindh government prioritizes clean environment wit ..

Sindh government prioritizes clean environment with increased budget allocation

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan