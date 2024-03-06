KP governor thanks PM for timely assistance for rain affectees

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Wednesday appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for visiting Peshawar soon after taking charge of the office and thanked him for the timely financial assistance for the affectees of rains, snowfall and landslides in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Wednesday appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for visiting Peshawar soon after taking charge of the office and thanked him for the timely financial assistance for the affectees of rains, snowfall and landslides in the province.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif had set an example by personally meeting the victims and sharing their grief on the second day after assuming the responsibility of prime minister.

The governor was addressing a ceremony at the Governor House to distribute compensation cheques among the heirs of victims and injured of rain related incidents across the province.

The governor welcomed the prime minister and other dignitaries, including Senator Ishaq Dar, Members of the National Assembly Khawaja Asif, Attaullah Tarar, Engineer Amir Muqam, and Murtaza Javed Abbasi, and others.

Ghulam Ali said that the KP province had been suffering heavy losses in terms of lives and property due to terrorism and natural disasters for many decades, but its people faced had bravely faced all kinds of trials.

PM Shehbaz had won the hearts of not only the victims of the recent stormy rains but also other the people of the province by showing compassion and love.

It was the first time that a government had distributed cheques of Rs 2 million each among the bereaved families and Rs 500,000 among the injured, besides Rs 700,000 for the construction of damaged houses, he said, adding the entire people of KP were proud of the prime minister.

The affected families had not only been encouraged by the financial assistance, but it also gave them solace that the whole government and state, including the prime minister, shared their grief equally, he remarked.

The governor also thanked the prime minister for the instructions to complete the survey of the affected houses in all the districts in the next five days and deliver the relief money to the victims at their doorsteps.

Earlier, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali received PM Shehbaz Sharif on his arrival at the Governor House.

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali, NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, KP Chief Secretary, and other provincial officials also attended the ceremony.