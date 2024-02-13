KP Governor to launch innovative online campus management system

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali is set to introduce a groundbreaking `Online Campus Management System’ through the Governor's official portal.

This initiative has been designed to enhance transparency and accountability in the education sector which will provide comprehensive compliance details, including adherence to the 2% minority quota in education and the 5% employment quota.

This announcement was made by Governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali in recent meeting with Program Manager Qamar Naseem here on Tuesday.

The governor reiterated the government's commitment to safeguarding the rights and entitlements of all communities, particularly vulnerable groups. He underscored the importance of this campus information management system in realizing the said objectives.

The online system will offer a wide array of information, such as the number of teachers, students, and persons with disabilities, gender-segregated data, and financial details including revenue, budget, grants, and expenses.

This system marks a significant step forward in streamlining campus management and ensuring that educational institutions comply with government quotas and regulations.

Furthermore, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali also announced the imminent launch of an online complaint redressal mechanism.

This platform also aims to offer swift responses to aggrieved students regarding quota issues within ten days and ensuring that grievances are addressed promptly and efficiently.

"Our commitment to protecting the rights of minorities and other vulnerable groups is unwavering. This new system will ensure that educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are transparent, accountable, and inclusive, reflecting our dedication to upholding the values of equality and fairness," he stated.

Principal Secretary to the Governor Mazhar Irshad said that the Governor Secretariat is fully committed to ensuring transparency and accountability. "We will take all necessary measures to ensure that universities in KP uphold the rights and entitlements of all vulnerable groups, including religious minorities", he added.

Program Manager Qamar Naseem, expressed gratitude towards the Governor's efforts, stating, "We thank Governor Haji Ghulam Ali for his support and commitment towards improving the rights of minorities.

This initiative is a significant milestone in our journey towards creating an inclusive and equitable education system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Qamar added.

He also mentioned in the meeting that the National Commission for Human Rights ( NCHR) KP has recently established a subcommittee on the rights of minorities.

He said the the subcommittee has been proactively engaging with stakeholders to ensure compliance with the 2 percent minority quota, demonstrating a concerted effort to protect and promote the rights of minority communities in the educational sector and beyond.