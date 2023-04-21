KP Governor to meet people on 1st, 2nd day of Eid ul-Fitr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here on Friday decided to meet with people on the first and second day of Eid ul-Fitr at Governor House.

He would remain present at the Governor House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the people.

The governor said that Eid was a reflection of collective happiness, adding he would remain present for people on the first two days of Eid to greet them.