KP Governor Underlines Need For Promoting Investment, Trade In Merged Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 07:00 PM

KP Governor underlines need for promoting investment, trade in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali on Tuesday underlined the need for promoting investment and trade in KP, especially the merged districts.

He said that the merged districts of KP have rich natural resources and there is an urgent need for the provision of modern facilities related to industry and trade.

He said this while talking to delegations from Swat, Buner and South Waziristan districts here at the Governor House.

The Governor was informed about the problems in education, health, peace and employment and regarding the victims of recent floods.

The Governor said that since he himself is a public servant, he is well aware of the sufferings and difficulties of the people, adding that the problems have been identified and efforts would be made to solve them in cooperation with the relevant institutions on a priority basis.

Later, former Member National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Yusuf and Member of Provincial Assembly Malik Zafar Azam from district Karak also met Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, a delegation comprising the officials of Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry also called on Governor Ghulam Ali and congratulated him on assuming the charge as Governor.

They hoped that as KP governor, he would play an effective role in promotion of industry and trade, especially for Malakand division. They invited the Governor to visit Swat.

