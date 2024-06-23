Open Menu

KP Governor Underlines Need Of Development Of Health Sector On Modern Lines

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2024 | 05:30 PM

KP Governor underlines need of development of health sector on modern lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi here on Sunday said that health was an important sector in the province and its development on modern line was imperative to provide better facilities to the ailing people.

He was addressing a representative delegation of Peoples Doctors Forum that called on him here at Governor House. Matters pertaining to improvement in health sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and treatment facilities came under discussion.

The delegation informed the Governor about the problems and difficulties faced by doctors and medical staff in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that provision of best healthcare facilities was one of the top most and basic responsibilities of the government.

He underscored the need for reforms in existing health system in hospitals of the province.

The Governor said that MTI system in heath treatment process was not proved impressive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He underlined the need for enforcement of Sindh province health model system in the entire country. Faisal Karim Kundi said that visible change in health sector could be witnessed by establishing hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the pattern of Sindh province.

He asked the medical experts to prepare paper work and suggestions for establishment of Medical Commission.

During the meeting, the delegation led by Dr Janbaz thanked the Governor for his suggestions and cooperation for improvement of health sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

