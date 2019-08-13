(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has paid tribute to national heroes on Independence Day and said we should shun differences and unite as a nation to foil nefarious designs of the country's enemies.

In his message on Independence Day, the governor said strength was a weapon that would make the country impregnable and defeat its enemies.

Expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people on the Independence Day, he said we should not forget our Muslims brethrens living in Kashmir.

He said Kashmiri Muslims were not alone in this hour of need and the whole Pakistani nation supports them in their struggle to get right of self determination.

Atrocities, persecution of innocent and aggression by occupied forces was on peak in Kashmir, he said and added that struggle of Kashmir people would soon reach its logical destination.

He also paid tributes to security forces for their sacrifices to make country indomitable.

He urged the young generation to study struggle of independence and play a positive role for the prosperity and development of the country.