UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Governor Urged Nation To Shun Differences, Unite Against Country's Enemies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 08:40 PM

KP governor urged nation to shun differences, unite against country's enemies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has paid tribute to national heroes on Independence Day and said we should shun differences and unite as a nation to foil nefarious designs of the country's enemies.

In his message on Independence Day, the governor said strength was a weapon that would make the country impregnable and defeat its enemies.

Expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people on the Independence Day, he said we should not forget our Muslims brethrens living in Kashmir.

He said Kashmiri Muslims were not alone in this hour of need and the whole Pakistani nation supports them in their struggle to get right of self determination.

Atrocities, persecution of innocent and aggression by occupied forces was on peak in Kashmir, he said and added that struggle of Kashmir people would soon reach its logical destination.

He also paid tributes to security forces for their sacrifices to make country indomitable.

He urged the young generation to study struggle of independence and play a positive role for the prosperity and development of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Young Independence Muslim Weapon

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

3 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

10 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

10 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

20 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.