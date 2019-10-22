KP Governor urged Pak, Afghan, Iran,central Asian states to strengthen economic ties

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Tuesday said brotherly and neighboring Islamic countries Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan and central Asia states should work together to strengthen economic ties on the pattern of European countries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman on Tuesday said brotherly and neighboring Islamic countries Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan and central Asia states should work together to strengthen economic ties on the pattern of European countries.

He stated this during a meeting with outgoing Iranian Consul general Bagher Beigi who paid a farewell visit to him here at governor House.

The governor praised the role of outgoing Iranian counselor general in promoting bilateral relationship between two brotherly countries especially with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Governor thanked Iranian government and people for expressing solidarity with Kashmiris against India brutality.

He said Pakistan was actively pursuing a policy of promoting trade ties with Islamic countries so that Muslim Ummah could be benefited from experiences of one another in terms of economic progress.

He urged that all Muslim countries should have to form unity in present global situation and shun differences.

The Iranian counsel general also paid gratitude to Governor KP and provincial government in strengthening bilateral ties between two brotherly countries.