KP Governor urged to play role in releasing fund for Gomal university

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :President of Gomal University Pensioners Forum has called upon the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor to play his role in releasing pending fund for the university to clear dues of the retired employees.

In a letter to the governor, Professor Muhammad Jhangir Khan said Gomal University was suffering from a very serious financial crisis, owing to which the pension deficit had multiplied to the tune of 452 million rupees.

In lieu of the aforesaid position and especially the Peshawar High Court orders directing the university to release the pension/ commutation, other dues/ arrears and benefits of the pensioners within a period of 03 months, the provincial government sanctioned 200 million rupees as against demanded 452 million rupees, in the early month of 2022 but surprisingly not a single penny had been released to the university to date, whereas other universities under financial crisis had been partially paid the amount of package, he wrote in a letter.

"The deficit is multiplying with every passing day, and has now increased to 660 million rupees against previously demanded 452 million rupees for pension liabilities," he added.

He requested the governor to intervene in the matter aggravated at the hands of provincial authorities and give directions to them to pay the actual amount required to cover the aforesaid pension liabilities.