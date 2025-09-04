KP Governor Urges Business Community To Invest In Economic Growth
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that Pakistan is rich in both talent and resources, stressing that the real need is to align abilities with purpose, ideas with action, and strategies with unity. He emphasized that the responsibility of stabilizing and strengthening the economy rests not only with the government but also with the business community.
He was addressing the Union Developers CEO Summit and the unveiling ceremony of the book 100 CEOs at a local hotel, where he was invited as the chief guest. The event, organized by CEO Club Pakistan under the leadership of Ejaz Nisar, was attended by prominent business leaders. Awards were also distributed among CEOs for outstanding performance.
Governor Kundi said that the summit was not just an event but a declaration that new leadership in Pakistan is ready to emerge honest, united, and determined to put the country on the path of development.
He remarked that CEOs and investors are not merely players of the economy but also thought leaders who shape culture and drive innovation.
Highlighting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s resilience, he said the province has faced challenges but its people have consistently shown courage and a desire for progress.
Extending an invitation to the business community, he urged them to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s special economic zones, the growing IT industry, tourism, agriculture, and renewable energy sectors.
