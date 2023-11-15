KP governor urges journalists to play role for country’s development

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday urged the journalists to play their role in the development of the country

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday urged the journalists to play their role in the development of the country.

He was speaking as the chief guest at a ceremony organized here at Dera Press Club (DPC) to celebrate its ‘Golden Jubilee’. The ceremony was also attended by JUI-F Leader Maulana Ubaid ur Rehman, Commissioner Zafar ul islam, Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti, former provincial minister Haleem Qasuria, Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr Shakibullah, and others.

The governor said the journalists were ‘eyes and ears’ of the society, who not only highlighted the public aspirations but also play their role in forming public opinion.

He said the journalists should highlight the positive image of their country through their pen. “We should stand with our state and its institutions,” he said.

The governor quoted examples of some other Muslim countries which faced destruction due to their weak institutions in the recent past.

He said all the citizens should have to fulfill their responsibilities for social development, peace and prosperity.

The journalists should also play role to create awareness among the masses and to motivate youth for research and businesses, he added.

The people had a potential and talent, however, they needed guidance so that they could work for the country's development and the media could play an important role in that regard, the governor said.

Haji Ghulam Ali said after assuming the charge of his office, he had meetings with the administrations of all universities of the province and steps were being taken to make them all self-reliance.

He said the issues of Gomal University would also be resolved as it was the second largest university in the province after Peshawar University. The universities should focus on research work and equip youth with technical training so that they could become useful citizens of the society, he added.

Earlier, DPC President Yasin Qureshi, in his welcome address,said the Dera Press Club (DPC) had completed its 50 years and provided the local journalists all possible facilities.

Presenting a charter of demands, he said the press club had been deprived of its approved annual grant of Rs 2 million for the last seven years and urged the governor to play his role for the release of funds.

He also demanded that mobile phones and laptops should be provided to the DPC members so that they could play their journalistic responsibilities smoothly.

He called for setting up a media colony for the local journalists as like that their colleagues in Peshawar.

Responding to the DPC president's demands, the governor said the Agriculture Department had not approved the land which was earlier proposed for the media colony. However, the other locations had been identified for the purpose.

The demand of media colony would be fulfilled in coming weeks after consultation with the Provincial Agriculture and Information Ministers, he assured.

The ceremony was also addressed by trader Kafeel Ahmad Nizami and former DPC president Ahmad Khan Kamrani.

Earlier, the governor also cut a cake to celebrate the ‘Golden Jubilee’ of the Dera Press Club.

The DPC president also presented a shield to Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, while the latter handed over shields to

Commissioner Dera Division Zafar Ul Islam, RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti, Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr Shakibullah, District Attorney General Farhad, Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) Incharge Inayat Ullah, President High Court Bar Association Hidayat Malana, President of District Bar Council Irfan and President of Mehsud Press Club Ishtiaq mehsud.

