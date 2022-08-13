UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Urges Nation To Work For Country's Development

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has congratulated countrymen on 75th Independence Day and said that we must reaffirm our commitment to follow footprints of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and work for the development of the country.

In a statement issued in connection with 75th Independence Day, he said that it was our moral responsibility to join hands and strive for progress of motherland in a dedicated way.

He said that we should be thankful of Muslim leadership who fought a valiant struggle and succeeded in getting a separate homeland for Muslims living in subcontinent.

Mushtaq Ghani also praised the commitment of people to save country against enemies of country and added that we would foil nefarious designs of elements that were hatching conspiracies against our motherland.

He also urged youngsters to work hard and further improve stature of the country among comity of nations.

