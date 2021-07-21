KP Governor urges people to remember weak segments on Eid

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman on Wednesday extended Eid ul Adha greetings to entire nation and urged people to remember weak segments of the society in this time of happiness.

In a tweet, KP Governor said that Eid-ul-Adha reminded us of the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (A.

S), therefore, we should take care of our fellow countrymen who could not afford sacrificing an animal.

He also prayed Allah Almighty to accept our sacrifices and bestow us with blessings.