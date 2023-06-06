(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday suggested the formation of `Charter of Economy' to be signed by all the political parties with the objective of strengthening the economic condition of the country.

He said in view of the destruction of public and private properties due to vandalism unleased by stalwarts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on May 9 and 10, its time for politicians to form a charter of economy for keeping trade and commercial activities unaffected by such happenings in future.

He expressed these views while speaking with media persons at a function held in Governor House for the presentation of cheque of Rs. 10 million to Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce for the construction of its office in Peshawar.

A large number of provincial ministers, advisers to Chief Minister KP, leading businessmen, and media men were present at the ceremony.

"Political differences should exist in the country which is the beauty of democracy but this should not be taken to a level of animosity and holding of insane protests, not showing any regard for belongings to public and private," Ghulam Ali remarked.

A strong charter of democracy signed by all the political parties ensuring safety and consistency of economic activities and policies can attract foreign investment in the country, Governor opined.

KP Governor said he had also discussed the issue of the charter of the economy with former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari.

Ghulam Ali also welcomed approval by the Pakistani government of starting barter trade in the region with Iran, Afghanistan and Russia.

The decision will have very positive impact on the economy of the country and efforts are underway to involve more countries in this old practice of doing business.

Ghulam Ali said in the prevailing circumstances when the country is facing acute shortage of Dollars, initiation of business to business barter trade system is very timely and appropriate decision.

In response to a question about payment of dues to Trans Peshawar company for continuation of operation of BRT buses in Peshawar, Haji Ghulam Ali said around 50 percent of payment has been made.

Earlier, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali handed over cheque of Rs. 10 million for business community for construction of office of FPCCI in Peshawar.

He said the FPCCI office will serve as center for promotion of trade and investment in the region and provide good opportunity to business community of the region. The FPCCI office will be constructed with joint efforts of business community of government.

In response to another question about payment of dues of KP government owed by federal government, Governor KP said Federal Minister for Finance, Ishaq Dar has held out assurance of clearing all the dues before June 30, next.

When asked about holding of elections in the country, Haji Ghulam Ali said elections will be held at scheduled time.