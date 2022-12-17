UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Urges Universities To Conduct Activities For Character Building

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali here on Saturday urged universities to conduct activities for character building as teachers are key role models, who can influence the attitudes, values and behaviours of their students and inspire them to be of good character.

Addressing the 72nd convocation of FAST National University as a chief guest, the Governor said that graduate students should be made part of the country's scientific, engineering and technical workforce, which is an important component of our development framework.

He congratulated all the graduates and said that youth equipped with modern education should have the vision and technical skills to provide relief to the people of backward areas of the province.

Haji Ghulam Ali distributed degrees among 116 students of MPhil and PhD in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences. He urged the students to utilize their skills with dedication and honesty in their respective fields so that the goal of a prosperous society would be achieved.

