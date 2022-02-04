UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Urges World Community To Play Role In Resolving Kashmir Issue

Published February 04, 2022

KP Governor urges world community to play role in resolving Kashmir issue

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here on Friday has urged the world community to understand in depth the worst situation in Indian Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and play its imperative role in finding a solution to the long lingering issue and stop India from committing further brutalities and state terror against innocent Kashmiris.

In a message in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that Pakistan would continue supporting Kashmiris in getting their right to self-determination and in freedom struggle, adding that every year on February 5, Pakistan officially celebrates Kashmir Solidarity Day to pay homage to Kashmiri martyrs and express solidarity with Kashmiri people in IIOJK. "On Kashmir Solidarity Day,I reaffirm that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the entire nation stands united with Kashmiris and will continue expressing solidarity with them until they achieve their inalienable right of self-determination as enshrined in the UN Charter and relevant UN Security Council resolutions", he expressed.

Kashmir crisis was one of the first issue brought before the United Nations forum in 1948 but despite the UN charter and UN Security Council resolutions granting Kashmiris their right of self-determination, the issue is yet to be resolved. India is openly violating human rights, UN resolutions and continuing its brutality against innocent Kashmiris in the Held Valley to suppress the freedom struggle, the Governor added.

He said, India has converted Jammu and Kashmir into the most militarized zone and largest prison in the world today which reflects India's cruelty against humanity and threat to peace in the region. The worst prevailing situation in IIOJK requires urgent international attention, but unfortunately no seriousness is being shown by the world community to end the brutalities, violation of human rights and the region of terror being unleashed by Indian forces there. The dream of peace and prosperity will remain elusive without resolving the dispute as per the aspirations of Kashmir people, he maintained..

