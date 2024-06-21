Open Menu

KP Governor Visits APP Head Office, Gets Briefing On News Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

KP Governor visits APP head office, gets briefing on news operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday had a detailed briefing on the operations of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) during his visit to the head office of the premier news agency.

APP Managing Director Muhammad Asim Khichi apprised the KP governor of the modern and state-of-the-art network of the agency, besides its operations in multiple languages.

He said the APP disseminated news in urdu, English, Sindhi, Saraiki, Balochi, Pashto, Arabic and Chinese languages.

Moreover, news features were also put on the wire regularly for national, regional and international media outlets, he added.

Faisal Karim Kundi appreciated the APP's performance and stressed for additional steps and measures to come up the modern day media requirements.

Earlier on his arrival, Governor Kundi was accorded a warm welcome by the APP MD, officers and workers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor China Visit Faisal Karim Kundi Media Arab

Recent Stories

Armenia recognizes state of Palestine

Armenia recognizes state of Palestine

9 minutes ago
 Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB ..

Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Program to ..

26 minutes ago
 Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with th ..

Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with the Infinix GT 20 Pro

3 hours ago
 realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, ..

Realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, Teases Major Announcement on ..

3 hours ago
 Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his ..

Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his daughter’s link with Mohamm ..

4 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

4 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to t ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today

5 hours ago
 Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

8 hours ago
 PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja A ..

PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif

17 hours ago
 Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71s ..

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan