KP Governor Visits APP Head Office, Gets Briefing On News Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday had a detailed briefing on the operations of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) during his visit to the head office of the premier news agency.
APP Managing Director Muhammad Asim Khichi apprised the KP governor of the modern and state-of-the-art network of the agency, besides its operations in multiple languages.
He said the APP disseminated news in urdu, English, Sindhi, Saraiki, Balochi, Pashto, Arabic and Chinese languages.
Moreover, news features were also put on the wire regularly for national, regional and international media outlets, he added.
Faisal Karim Kundi appreciated the APP's performance and stressed for additional steps and measures to come up the modern day media requirements.
Earlier on his arrival, Governor Kundi was accorded a warm welcome by the APP MD, officers and workers.
Recent Stories
Armenia recognizes state of Palestine
Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Program to ..
Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with the Infinix GT 20 Pro
Realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, Teases Major Announcement on ..
Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his daughter’s link with Mohamm ..
PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today
Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024
PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FDA removes illegal structure5 minutes ago
-
Transport owners fined for overcharging5 minutes ago
-
Rainwater removed from city area5 minutes ago
-
PA passes resolution to pay tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on 71st birthday5 minutes ago
-
455 Sikh pilgrims from India arrive to attend Ranjit Singh's anniversary15 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrested 14,938 electricity thieves this year25 minutes ago
-
.35 minutes ago
-
Land acquisition for M-6 ready for possession: Official handout55 minutes ago
-
Son murders mother, 3 sisters in Kabirwala1 hour ago
-
Cross-party consensus backs CPEC, stronger China ties as Pakistan hosts first JCM1 hour ago
-
Four drug peddlers netted, 3000 grams charras recovered1 hour ago
-
Sikh pilgrims from India arrive1 hour ago