KP Governor visits burnt building of Radio Pakistan, expresses solidarity with staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali and Provincial Caretaker Minister for Information, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah here on Saturday visited the building of Radio Pakistan that was set to fire by PTI workers during a protest against arrest of Imran Khan.

The governor inspected each and every section of the historic building to assess damages caused by fire during the violent protest of PTI.

He was also briefed by Superintendent Operations, Haroon Rashid about the whole episode of violence that left the historic building of Radio Pakistan into ruins.

He met with the Station Director of Radio Pakistan, Muhammad Ejaz and other staff members and expressed solidarity with them.

Condemning the violent incident, he prayed courage of Radio Pakistan workers to resist the onslaught of PTI hooligans.

The governor also assured Radio staff of his cooperation and said that their concerns would be conveyed to higher authorities.

Talking to the media after visiting Radio Pakistan, he said that May 9 would be remembered as a black day when a political party ransacked public and private properties to save a person who was accused of corruption and misappropriation.

He said that these incidents should be discouraged to save the country that is passing through a critical phase.

He also directed police to take action against perpetrators and urged people to identify the culprits and added that it would prevent the occurrence of these incidents in the future.

Later, he visited Combined Military Hospital and enquired about the workers of Radio Pakistan who sustained injuries during the violent protest.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured.