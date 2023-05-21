UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Visits Burnt Jinnah House Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2023 | 07:30 PM

KP Governor visits burnt Jinnah House Lahore

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday visited Jinnah House Lahore after it was burnt down by miscreants and inspected it.

He also visited Corps Commander Lahore House. The Governor expresses expressed grief over the burning of Jinnah House Lahore and expressed solidarity with the people of Punjab and the Pakistan Army.

The Governor said that he was grieved after seeing the destruction of Jinnah House Lahore and strongly condemned it on behalf of the people and the Government of KP.

He said that after seeing the devastation of the Jinnah House it was cleared that an organized conspiracy was made against the country and Pakistan Army and suggested strong action against the miscreants.

He suggested disassociation from a political party for its violent thinking, adding that even the enemy could not dare the way Jinnah house was vandalized.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Governor Punjab Ghulam Ali Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends results ceremony of Itqan ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends results ceremony of Itqan Prog 2022-2023

1 minute ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed attends signing of MoU betwee ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends signing of MoU between Dubai Chambers and DIFC Fami ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ..

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Minister

46 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Moscow tomorr ..

Saqr Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Moscow tomorrow

46 minutes ago
 Investopia Europe witnesses first partnership betw ..

Investopia Europe witnesses first partnership between Sharaf Group and SMAG in f ..

1 hour ago
 Mubadala continues to advance UAE&#039;s knowledge ..

Mubadala continues to advance UAE&#039;s knowledge-based economy : Mansour bin Z ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.