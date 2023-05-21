KP Governor visits burnt Jinnah House Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday visited Jinnah House Lahore after it was burnt down by miscreants and inspected it.

He also visited Corps Commander Lahore House. The Governor expresses expressed grief over the burning of Jinnah House Lahore and expressed solidarity with the people of Punjab and the Pakistan Army.

The Governor said that he was grieved after seeing the destruction of Jinnah House Lahore and strongly condemned it on behalf of the people and the Government of KP.

He said that after seeing the devastation of the Jinnah House it was cleared that an organized conspiracy was made against the country and Pakistan Army and suggested strong action against the miscreants.

He suggested disassociation from a political party for its violent thinking, adding that even the enemy could not dare the way Jinnah house was vandalized.