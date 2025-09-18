KP Governor Visits International Fair And Museum Of The Prophet’s Biography In Madinah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MADINAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, along with his delegation, visited The International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography in Madinah on Thursday during his ongoing visit to the holy city.
The museum administration briefed the Governor and gave him a detailed tour of various sections showcasing the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Islamic history and the cultural and spiritual heritage of Madinah.
The exhibits, presented through state-of-the-art technology, include 3D models, interactive screens, rare manuscripts, historical photographs, and documentary materials that allow visitors to experience glimpses of the era of the Prophet (PBUH).
Governor Kundi praised the efforts of the museum, saying that such institutions play a vital role in educating the younger generation about the true essence of islam and the Seerah of the Prophet (PBUH).
He added that research and knowledge-based centers like this are essential in connecting Muslims with their history and values.
Museum officials informed the Governor that guided tours in multiple languages are available to facilitate visitors from across the world in understanding the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
