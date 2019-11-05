KP Governor visits Khyber district; inspected fencing at Pak-Afghan border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Tuesday visited Rajagal Fort sector in district Khyber and inspected fencing process at Pak-Afghan border.

Flanked by Inspector General Frontier Corps (North) Major Gen Rahat Naseem the Governor also inaugurated Ilyas Shaheed fort and later met with FC jawans deployed at the border.

He appreciated the patriotism and courage of the FC and Army Jawans and said that they had given great sacrifices for protecting the motherland.

On the occasion the Governor was briefed about the fence process, security and peace situation district Khyber.