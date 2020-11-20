Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman Friday visited house of seven-year-old girl who was kidnapped and burnt in Badaber area of Peshawar

He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family over the inhuman incident and assured justice to the victim's family.

The governor said police would leave no stone unturned to arrest the culprits involved in this heinous crime.