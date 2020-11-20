KP Governor Visits Kidnapped, Burnt Girl's House For Condolence
Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 11:07 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman Friday visited house of seven-year-old girl who was kidnapped and burnt in Badaber area of Peshawar .
He expressed his condolences to the bereaved family over the inhuman incident and assured justice to the victim's family.
The governor said police would leave no stone unturned to arrest the culprits involved in this heinous crime.