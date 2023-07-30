Open Menu

KP Governor Visits LRH, Inquires After Health Of Bajaur's Blast Victims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2023 | 10:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Sunday visited Lady Reading (LRH) Hospital where he inquired after the health of Bajaur blast victims.

He directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical facilities to all the injured.

Emergency in all hospitals of Peshawar were imposed and critical patients were airlifted from Bajaur to Peshawar.

He prayed for the early recovery of the injured and eternal peace of the martyrs.

