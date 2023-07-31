KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Monday visited the Lady Reading Hospital twice to enquire after the health of the injured of the Bajaur blast.

Accompanied by Mayor Peshawar Haji Zabair Ali and former provincial minister Amanullah Haqqani and elected mayors from merged districts, he met with the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.

The governor instructed the hospital administration to provide the best treatment to the injured.

Governor Ghulam Ali said the entire nation was saddened over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident.