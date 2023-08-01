Open Menu

KP Governor Visits LRH To Inquire After Blast Victims

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 12:01 AM

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Monday visited the Lady Reading Hospital twice to enquire after the health of the injured of the Bajaur blast.

Accompanied by Mayor Peshawar Haji Zabair Ali and former provincial minister Amanullah Haqqani and elected mayors from merged districts, he met with the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.

The governor instructed the hospital administration to provide the best treatment to the injured.

Governor Ghulam Ali said the entire nation was saddened over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Reading Ghulam Ali From Best

Recent Stories

Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

9 minutes ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

9 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

11 minutes ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

11 minutes ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

11 minutes ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

9 minutes ago
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

9 minutes ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

9 minutes ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

9 minutes ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

29 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

29 minutes ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan